End Of July Events And Weekend Markets

This week and this weekend there are several outdoor markets planned in the Mother Lode. This Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM is the Twain Harte Summer Outdoor Market. Vendors will be offering art including; photography, metal sculpture, jewelry, succulents, leather goods, cloth masks, and yard sale items at a booth or two. Specialty food at the event includes olive oil, olives, jerky and nuts in addition to a food area with ribs, kettle corn, shaved ice and more. Next year they plan to feature a car show, beer garden, music, and seating area but due to Covid-19 they are not offering those this year. The high-level artisan market will is working closely with the Tuolumne County Public Health Department to ensure that proper social distancing measures will be taken during the event. Attendees are asked to wear masks and free masks are available if someone would like one. Booths will be placed to allow social distancing between shoppers and CDC guidelines will be posted in each booth. Family units and groups will be asked to keep a 6ft. distance from one another. Event organizers, Brothers Promotions, says they are focused on creating a safe outdoor market with all vendors wearing masks and having hand sanitizer in their booth and throughout the market.

This afternoon/evening at Eproson Park in Twain Harte the Thursday farmers market is from 4 PM to 6:30 PM. The market offers produce, food, arts, crafts and live music. Mountain Air Market is sponsored by the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce.

CalaverasGROWN Certified Farmers’ Market is Thursday, in San Andreas from 4-6 PM. Produce including lemons, nectarines, plums, garlic, tomatoes, squash, peppers and cucumbers. Coffee is available, Master Gardeners will have lavender and sweet basil plants available. Farmers’ markets are essential they note they will follow Covid-19 guidelines. For a fee, use the barn2door app here, to order online and pick up your order. As detailed here Calaveras County Angels Camp Farmers Market has decided to close but other markets remain open.

Sonora Farmers Market is scheduled for its weekly Saturday morning opening at 7:30 AM. Located at Theall and Steward Streets, expect produce, baked goods and crafts until 11:30 PM. Vendors and customers must comply with all Covid-19 related restrictions in place and pets are not allowed.

On Saturday there will be free rabies vaccinations for the pets of Calaveras County residents. Details are here. Organizers ask that you wear a mask, have your cats in carriers and your dogs under control. Sponsored by Calaveras Animal Services, the Friends of Calaveras Animal Services (FOCAS) and Cathy Gatlin, DVM.

At 9 PM on Saturday the Calaveras County Fair and the Calaveras Film Commission presents: The Princess Bride drive-in movie. Food will be available, parking is $25.

Sunday from 9 AM to 1 PM is the Murphys Market also a CalaverasGROWN Certified Farmers’ Market.