End Of July Events And Weekend Markets
Twain Harte
This afternoon/evening at Eproson Park in Twain Harte the Thursday farmers market is from 4 PM to 6:30 PM. The market offers produce, food, arts, crafts and live music. Mountain Air Market is sponsored by the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce.
CalaverasGROWN Certified Farmers’ Market is Thursday, in San Andreas from 4-6 PM. Produce including lemons, nectarines, plums, garlic, tomatoes, squash, peppers and cucumbers. Coffee is available, Master Gardeners will have lavender and sweet basil plants available. Farmers’ markets are essential they note they will follow Covid-19 guidelines. For a fee, use the barn2door app here, to order online and pick up your order. As detailed here Calaveras County Angels Camp Farmers Market has decided to close but other markets remain open.
Sonora Farmers Market is scheduled for its weekly Saturday morning opening at 7:30 AM. Located at Theall and Steward Streets, expect produce, baked goods and crafts until 11:30 PM. Vendors and customers must comply with all Covid-19 related restrictions in place and pets are not allowed.
On Saturday there will be free rabies vaccinations for the pets of Calaveras County residents. Details are here. Organizers ask that you wear a mask, have your cats in carriers and your dogs under control. Sponsored by Calaveras Animal Services, the Friends of Calaveras Animal Services (FOCAS) and Cathy Gatlin, DVM.
At 9 PM on Saturday the Calaveras County Fair and the Calaveras Film Commission presents: The Princess Bride drive-in movie. Food will be available, parking is $25.
Sunday from 9 AM to 1 PM is the Murphys Market also a CalaverasGROWN Certified Farmers’ Market.