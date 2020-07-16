Angels Camp Farmers Market Closure

Farmer's Market in Sonora May 30, 2020 View Photo

With the recent spike in community spread of COVID 19 cases in Calaveras County Angels Camp Farmers Market has decided to close but other markets remain open. The Angels Camp Business Association has decided to postpone the Farmers Market for the month of July. Their statement says, “This is a VERY tough and disappointing decision, however, we feel that it is a responsible one in order to ensure that the market is not a source of community spread and that ALL vendors, volunteers, and customers are safe and have peace of mind.” They go on to say, “We respect everyone’s opinion, and hope that you understand our duty as a not for profit organization to ensure public safety, and to ensure that we continue to uphold a professional and proactive approach to the COVID 19 precautionary guidelines set forth by the local, state, and federal governments and leadership.” They conclude that they hope to reopen in August.

Eproson Park in Twain Harte is open Thursday afternoon from 4 PM to 6:30 PM each week. The market offers produce, food, arts, crafts and live music. Mountain Air Market is sponsored by the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce.

to order online and pick up your order. CalaverasGROWN Certified Farmers’ Market is Thursday, in San Andreas from 4-6 PM. Produce including lemons, nectarines, plums, garlic, tomatoes, squash, peppers and cucumbers. Coffee is available, Master Gardeners will have lavender and sweet basil plants available. Farmers’ markets are essential they note they will follow Covid-19 guidelines. For a fee, use the barn2door app here,

Sonora Farmers Market is scheduled for its weekly Saturday morning opening at 7:30 AM. Located at Theall and Steward Streets, expect produce, baked goods and crafts until 11:30 PM. Vendors and customers must comply with all Covid-19 related restrictions in place and pets are not allowed.

Sunday from 9 AM to 1 PM is the Murphys Market also a CalaverasGROWN Certified Farmers’ Market.