Przybyla Details Jobs Saved By Paycheck Protection Program Funding

Sonora, CA — 634 federal Paycheck Protection Program loans were dispersed in Tuolumne County and it helped retain 4,452 jobs.

This was detailed in a report by the county’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, Cole Przybyla, during a year-in-review presentation at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.

He noted that 40-percent of the loans, to help offset losses related to COVID-19, went to small business owners.

When it comes to jobs retained thanks to the revenue, 26-percent of the local jobs were full-service restaurants, 10-percent were religious organizations, 9-percent were hotels and 6-percent each went to the sectors of retail, recreation and drinking establishments.

Had the local businesses not received PPP loans, Pryzybyla estimates that the “worst-case scenario” would have been an April Tuolumne County unemployment rate of 37-percent.

The county was active in reaching out to local businesses about the federal funding opportunities, including personal phone calls, text messages, webinars, website information and blogs.

