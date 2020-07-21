Feds Seek Public Comments Ahead Of Yosemite Meadow Restoration

Yosemite, CA – Federal agencies seeking to address wetlands damage and erosion in one of Yosemite’s largest meadow complexes are now seeking public comments.

Ackerson Meadow, described as Yosemite National Park’s largest mid-elevation meadow complex in the park, has been riddled by gullies after over a century of domestic water diversion, farming, ranching, and timber harvesting.

Officials report that a large unnatural erosion gully, up to 14 feet deep and 100 feet wide, is actively draining 90 acres of former wetlands in the meadow and threatening an additional 100 acres of wet meadow habitat.

Yosemite National Park and Stanislaus National Forest are jointly proposing actions to protect existing wetlands, reduce erosion, and increase the extent of Ackerson and South Ackerson Meadows’ wetlands.

The National Parks and Forest services are considering options to restore the meadow topography, hydrology, and vegetation ranging from completely filling the erosion gullies to using passive techniques to capture sediment.

For more details on the meadow restoration plans, click here.

Now through Tuesday, Aug. 25 at noon public input is being gathered. To help provide more details on proposed project actions, Yosemite is hosting an online public webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. It will also be an opportunity for folks to ask questions.

The link to register and watch the webinar is available and comments can be submitted through Aug. 25 by clicking here.