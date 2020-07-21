Mostly sunny
Air, Ground Units Respond To Fire On O’Byrnes Ferry Road

By Tori James
CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base

Sonora, CA — If you hear planes overhead, Columbia aircraft are among the responders to a fire in Copperopolis.

The vegetation fire was reported just before 2 p.m. in the 4600-block of O’Byrnes Ferry Road near Cosmic Court by the Copperopolis Transfer Station.

According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, the Plant Fire, as it was named, is about an acre in size with a slow rate of spread and forward progress has been stopped. You will want to avoid the area for now if you can, which may be difficult for travelers already on O’Byrnes Ferry Road, local residents of Copper Cove and environs, and shoppers in the area of Lake Tulloch Plaza.

