Local Man Arrested On Assault, Robbery Charges

Calaveras County Jail View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A disturbance call over vehicle maintenance work by a man who turned out to be the subject of a police investigation ended with the suspect in jail on a $150,000 bond.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark recounts the arrest of 23-year-old Patrick Fair of Valley Springs over the weekend that happened in the early hours in the 500-block of Gold Oak Road in San Andreas. “The disturbance centered around vehicle maintenance the suspect was conducting on the victim’s vehicle,” Stark explains. “Then, during the investigation, the deputies located stolen mail from a nearby residence.”

He continues, “Angels Police Department was working an investigation regarding Fair as a suspect in a robbery and domestic violence incident, and they arrived and took custody of him for that charge.” Sheriff’s officials charged him for mail theft after determining there were no threats made to the complainant.

Angels Camp Police report they responded late in the evening on July Fourth for an alleged robbery and assault that occurred in the 600-block of Copello Avenue. The victim told the officers Fair assaulted him and stole his cellphone. Police say the victim suffered moderate injuries in the incident and the suspect was not present when the victim reported it.

However, officers were able to locate him in the process of the deputies’ response to the disturbance call, made their arrest, and charged Fair with battery causing serious bodily injury and robbery.