Calaveras County Has First COVID-19 Related Death

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — The public health department in Calaveras County reports that a man has died from complications related to coronavirus.

The department notes that limited information can be released due to HIPAA privacy laws, but he was over 65 years old, unable to recover after contracting the virus, and passed away in hospice care at his home. He lived in District Four, which stretches from Angels Camp to Copperopolis.

Public Health Officer, Dr. Dean Kelaita, reports, “We are deeply saddened with the loss of life related to COVID-19 and offer our deepest condolences to the family. We must stay vigilant and continue to do our part to protect ourselves, our family and our community. Please remember that this was someones parent, sibling, friend or neighbor. Our actions can be life altering and effect real people in our community, so let’s do everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to save lives.”

The public health department adds that the man had underlying health conditions.