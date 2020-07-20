Angels Camp City Water Customers Receive ‘Boil Water’ Notices

Angels Camp City Hall View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — A break causing a disruption in water service on the north end of Angels Camp has triggered an alert.

According to city officials, PG&E crews working to replace power poles broke an unmarked water line just before 9 a.m. Monday morning. While Public Works crews were able to quickly isolate the break, the city issued a boil water notice for all customers out of an abundance of caution.

Once state-mandated bacteriological tests are complete and the results come back negative the city will lift the notice. The process generally takes two to three days, so customers should plan accordingly.

Officials note that discolored water is a common occurrence after pipeline work as the opening and closing of valves to isolate the area of repair can cause the water flow in the pipes to speed up and slow down, dislodging minerals from the inside the pipe walls that can cause a temporary color change to water.

Any customers experiencing discolored water are advised to open an outside faucet at the lowest point on their properties and run it until the water runs clear. Those with questions or concerns may contact City Hall at 209 736-2181 or email COA@angelscamp.gov.