Mother Lode State Senator Shares Coronavirus Relief Fund Details

Mother Lode’s new Senator for District 8, Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sacramento, CA – Mother Lode State Senator Andreas Borgeas is sharing how $1.8 billion from California’s share of federal COVID-19 relief dollars are being doled out.

Monday, the District 8 senator released a statement after the California Department of Finance (DOF) notified the Legislature on how the Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars will be allocated to counties and cities across the state in phases.

“It is our job at the state level to empower counties and cities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at the local level,” Borgeas stated. He added, “I will continue to advocate for state support for our local communities. We must put an end to this pandemic, protect public health, get our economy back on track, and get our kids back in school when safe.”

Tuolumne County is receiving $5,599,294 of which Sonora will receive $58,241. Calaveras is being allocated $4,590,510, Mariposa, $1,894,810.

Amador County, which is receiving a total of $3,841,415, will have its allocation split with the City of Amador, Plymouth, and Sutter Creek each receiving $50,000; Ione, $98,876, and Jackson: $60,007.

As a whole, Stanislaus County will get $12,834,248 with Modesto getting $2,745,200; Oakdale, $283,947; Turlock, $917,355; Waterford, $109,815, and Hughson, $90,109.

Borgeas indicates that according to the communication, the allocations, coming out the first of each month in August, September and October will each contain one-sixth of the total amount listed for each jurisdiction.