Update: Air Resources Headed To Fire Near Ebbetts Pass Area

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 2:08 p.m.: If you heard aircraft overhead, Columbia air resources were among the responding units to an incident in Avery.

According to CAL Fire, the Love Fire was a vehicle fire that escaped into vegetation in the vicinity of Moran and Love Creek roads between Ebbetts Pass Highlands and Fly-In Acres.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports it was a single-vehicle incident and the fire had minimal spread into the vegetation so Columbia aircraft were called to return back to base.

Original Post at 1:56 p.m.: Sonora, CA — If you hear aircraft overhead, Columbia resources are among the responding units to a reported vehicle fire into vegetation in the Avery area.

The location is in the vicinity of Moran and Love Creek roads between Ebbetts Pass Highlands and Fly-In Acres.

We will provide more details as they become available.