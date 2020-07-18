A Dozen New Cases Of COVID-19 In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers View Photo

San Andreas, CA – With twelve new positive cases of coronavirus reported to Calaveras Public Health on Friday, its head is calling for aggressive action.

A breakdown of the cases shows most of the dozen cases, nine, are in District 5 that includes the Jenny Lind area. It remains the district with the most cases, 32 out of 87 total. Two cases are in District 4, that include Copperopolis and Angels Camp, tied at 20 cases each with District 1 in the Valley Springs area. One case was reported from District 2, which has a total of ten cases and stretches from West Point to San Andreas. No new cases were reported in Districts 1 and 3, which covers the Highway 4 corridor. Contract trace investigations have begun in all these cases.

Currently, more men have contracted the virus than women in the county at 47 to 40, respectively. The latest case bucks that trend with a majority of those infected being women who make up nine of the cases. Health Officials provided this breakdown or gender and age: four females and three males between 18 to 49 years of age, three females between 50 to 64 years of age, and two females over 65 years of age.

“We continue to see an alarming number of new cases in our county. Without aggressive action from every person and local businesses it will be a challenge to slow the spread of COVID-19 into our communities,” prescribes Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. He implores “Every person should do their part, this includes wearing a face covering, keeping six feet away from others, and washing your hands often. You remain safer staying at home.”

With the 12 additions, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 87. Of those, 53 cases remain active and 34 have since recovered with no deaths recorded. There have been 3,962 tests administered.