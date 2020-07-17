Three Face Multiple Charges After CAL Fire Warrant Search

CAL Fire logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Following a several weeks long investigation, CAL Fire officials have arrested three people for a range of non-fire related charges.

While the CAL Fire officials say few details are available at this time due to the ongoing nature of the case, their investigators with cooperation from Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers, served a single warrant for non-specified probable causes on Thursday to a location in the 11400-block of Worden Road in Mokelumne Hill.

There, after making their search, they took 24-year-old Dennis Pipes, a resident at that location, into custody along with 58-year-old Herbert Smith of Mokelumne Hill and 51-year-old Sandy Sims of Mountain Ranch.

Pipes faces charges of grand theft and receiving stolen property; Sims is charged with receiving stolen property; Smith faces charges of possessing a stolen vehicle and other property along with being in possession of narcotics. They were all booked at Calaveras County Jail.

CAL Fire officials note that their officers, when they see probable criminal activity, have the same ability as sheriff’s and CHP law enforcement officers to enforce the law and arrest suspects, including on charges that may not be related to a fire investigation incident. There is no other case information being released for now, including whether the charges relate to the warrant search.