Sonora City Council Will Discuss TOT, Cannabis, Other Issues
Sonora City Hall
Sonora, CA — Sonora City Council members will be gauged about which items should be placed on the agenda during future meetings for further discussion and potential action.
A list of those possibilities will be discussed at Monday’s council meeting. One item is whether to place a transient occupancy tax (TOT) increase on the ballot, similar to recent actions by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.
Another hot-button issue is whether to allow and permit recreational cannabis sales within the city limits. Sonora currently allows medicinal marijuana sales under a pilot program in place.
Another topic is donating money to the non-profit group Give Someone A Chance to potentially buy portable toilets for a homeless camp that exists on property off Stockton Road.
Also on Monday, the council will provide direction to staff about the selection criteria for a new “Social Equity Committee” being developed.
In addition, the city leaders will hear an update on rules and regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday’s meeting starts at 5pm. It is physically closed to the public but will be available to participate in via Zoom. For more information, click here.