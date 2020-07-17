Sunny
Sonora City Council Will Discuss TOT, Cannabis, Other Issues

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora City Hall

Sonora, CA — Sonora City Council members will be gauged about which items should be placed on the agenda during future meetings for further discussion and potential action.

A list of those possibilities will be discussed at Monday’s council meeting. One item is whether to place a transient occupancy tax (TOT) increase on the ballot, similar to recent actions by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

Another hot-button issue is whether to allow and permit recreational cannabis sales within the city limits. Sonora currently allows medicinal marijuana sales under a pilot program in place.

Another topic is donating money to the non-profit group Give Someone A Chance to potentially buy portable toilets for a homeless camp that exists on property off Stockton Road.

Also on Monday, the council will provide direction to staff about the selection criteria for a new “Social Equity Committee” being developed.

In addition, the city leaders will hear an update on rules and regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday’s meeting starts at 5pm. It is physically closed to the public but will be available to participate in via Zoom. For more information, click here.

