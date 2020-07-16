Mainline Water Break In Twain Harte

Tuolumne, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) field crews are busy repairing a mainline water break in the Brentwood Park subdivision.

TUD officials say the break is on Robin Road and that residents in the Brentwood Park area may be experiencing low water pressure to no water.

They add that field crews are working as quickly as possible to restore water service and estimate that repairs will be completed by 1:30 p.m.

Afterward, crews will be flushing the water pipelines to clear them so customers may experience air in their pipes. Officials recommend that customers run water from an outside hose bib to clear any sediment that may have been left in the pipeline.