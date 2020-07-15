Thunderstorms Possible In High Sierra

Thunderstorms Anticipated In Region View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA — The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are possible both late this afternoon and tomorrow in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

The system is anticipated to bring brief heavy rain, occasional lightning and gusty winds. A map released this morning by the National Weather Service indicates that it could impact the higher elevations of counties like Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mariposa and Amador.

Fire is also a concern this time of year with winds and thunderstorms. Campfires should be fully extinguished, and those recreating in the higher elevations should be aware of the potential changing weather conditions.