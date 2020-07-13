Update: Fire Reported Off Murphys Grade Road

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 4:39 p.m.: A fire dubbed the Camino incident in the Angels Camp area has been contained, CAL fire officials say.

According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, firefighters have hose around the blaze, which is about an acre in size. Additional resources that were initially called for were called off. While there are structures in the area, she says they were only briefly threatened. The cause is being investigated.

Original Post at 4:24 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground units are responding to a reported vegetation fire in the Angels Camp area.

According to CAL fire officials, the fire is located near the 6500-block of El Camino Casale Trail, which is off Murphys Grade Road.

No other information is available at this time. We will provide more details when they come into the NewsCenter.