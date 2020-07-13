CHP Nabs Two During Stops For Vehicle Theft

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – During separate incidents, CHP officials arrested two locals on stolen vehicle charges.

According to CHP San Andreas Unit spokesperson Officer Toby Butzler, 46-year-old Carolyn Williams of Valley Springs was arrested after the graveyard CHP unit ran the license plate of a 2012 Ford Fiesta they were behind and were notified by dispatch that it had been stolen out of Lodi on May 29.

He says they made an enforcement stop on the vehicle at White and Berkesey roads without incident, detained the occupants, and ultimately the driver for vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.

A Sonora man was arrested Saturday around 11 a.m. after a CHP sergeant stopped on Highway 12 west of Toyon Circle to provide roadside assistance with securing a motorcycle in a trailer.

Butzler recounts that the sergeant recognized the motorcycle as one that had been stolen the day before after it broke down on the right shoulder on Highway 12 east of Valley Springs. After confirming the status of the bike as stolen, 33-year-old James Haire was taken into custody on charges of vehicle theft along with possession of a stolen vehicle and drug paraphernalia.