Man Jailed After Making Escalated Threats, Metal Pipe Fight Challenge

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A verbal argument between neighbors that brought deputies out twice ended up with a local man in jail with a $95,000 bond.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark says on Sunday night, deputies were dispatched at 8:30 and again just before 9 o’clock to the 1000-block of Knief Lane in San Andreas after which they arrested 35-year-old Christian Michael Rogers of San Andreas.

Stark says they could not locate Rogers upon their first visit but were called back when he returned and allegedly instigated a second altercation with the reporting victim. The victim reported taking out the garbage to an onsite dumpster when Rogers exited his residence holding a metal pipe while threatening to cause the victim harm and challenging the victim to fight. Stark adds that the bad blood apparently stems from an ongoing dispute between the two occupants.

The victim signed a citizen complaint arrest form after which Rogers was transported without incident to Calaveras County Jail, charged with making criminal threats and exhibiting a non-firearm weapon.