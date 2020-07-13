DMV Automatically Extending Senior Drivers Licenses

Sonora DMV office View Photo

Sonora, CA — If you are over the age of 70, there is currently no need to renew an expiring California drivers license.

The California DMV reports this morning that anyone in the 70-plus age group whose license expires between March 1st and December 31st of this year will have it automatically renewed to the same date in 2021.

California law requires anyone over the age of 70 to visit a DMV field office to renew a license, but the state allows the issue of extensions. Law enforcement agencies have been notified of the development, so that no one can fear being cited for an expired license, in the event of being pulled over. It is also noted that the TSA accepts drivers licenses for a year after the expiration date. The change is automatic, so there is no need to contact the DMV.