Nine Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Over Weekend In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported to Toulumne County Public Health this weekend.

Today’s daily coronavirus update included a reminder/caution to the public that “Tuolumne County is experiencing community transmission, and everyone should act as if anyone they come into contact with could have COVID-19.”

Public Health spokesperson Michelle Jachetta tells Clarke Broadcasting, “We are close to triggering the number of cases section of the state’s county data monitoring list.” That could force closures in the county.

These latest cases bring the total number for the county to 73. Jachetta relays that they learned of three on Saturday and six more Sunday. She adds that none of the cases are related to the Avalon Care Center or the jail outbreaks. Jachetta details that all of those reported this weekend are isolating at home.

There was also some uplifting news, as another six cases have been moved from isolation to recovered. Of the 73 cases, 25 are active with all insolating, and 48 have recovered. A total of 6,649 tests have been administered in the county. Those infected include 44 females and 29 males. The new cases involve 3 individuals in their 40s, 4 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s, and 1 in their 70s.