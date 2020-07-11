Second Round Of Census Reminders Mailed Out

California Census 2020 logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — If you have not responded to the U.S. Census, expect a reminder to come in the mail over the next couple of weeks.

Census Bureau officials say postcards have been sent out and are scheduled to arrive between July 22 – 28. (To view a sample of the postcard, click here.) It is the US Census Bureaus’ last effort to get citizens to fill out the census online before census takers are set to begin visiting non-responding households. Census taker visits had been slated to begin in mid-May and last until mid-August but were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Census officials advise that responding now will minimize the need for in-person visits to homes to collect the census form.

About 1.3 million of those with post office boxes should have found a postcard reminder in the box during the end of June through Wednesday (July 3) of last week. Some may have instead found an alert that a census taker may drop off census materials or visit later to interview them.

Across the country, already nearly 62-percent of households have responded online, by phone or by mail. Although census takers will begin visiting households that have not yet responded starting August 11, there is no need to wait for a knock at the door. As long as you have received the paper questionnaire and census materials that were earlier this year mailed or dropped off at residences, simply, click here to respond online or by phone or mail. The forms are available in English and 12 other languages.

Home visits by census takers will end on October 31.