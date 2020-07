San Andreas, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature an update on Calaveras County government from CAO Albert Alt.

He will notably review the new fiscal year preliminary budget, and related questions that are still on the horizon, especially in relation to state and federal funding. Other topics will include the latest on the county’s efforts to regulate marijuana, and the local response to COVID-19.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “More” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews

Written by BJ Hansen.

