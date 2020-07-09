Calaveras Grow Busters Busy In Mountain Ranch, Wilseyville

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The Calaveras County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) busted illegal grows in Mountain Ranch and Wilseyville.

According to sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark, at a site located in the 19000-block of Old Greek Mine Road in Mountain Ranch, deputies seized 882 growing marijuana plants. They also saw that the property was littered with trash piles, debris, and extension cords in the dry foliage leading to a gas generator, which was creating an obvious fire hazard. While no suspects were located at the scene the investigation continues.

Also in Mountain Ranch, in the 9000-block of Whiskey Slide Road, deputies seized 1,462 plants and while they made no arrests there, evidence was gathered for case prosecution. At another property in the 7000-block of Doster Road, 818 plants and nearly a pound of processed marijuana were seized and 21-year-old Santos De Jesus Mendoza of Livingston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, maintaining a drug house, and a related misdemeanor. He was assigned and posted a $50,000 bond.

At a Wilseyville grow in the 4000-block of Tree Lane, deputies located 419 plants and a firearm with defaced serial numbers. Onsite, 36-year-old Domingo Vasquez Jimenez of Paso Robles was arrested for illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a drug house, and altering a firearm identification mark. His bail was set at $150,000.

Stark confides that the Sheriff’s Office had received several complaints about these locations via its anonymous marijuana tip line. He adds, “The MET team realizes that quality of life in a neighborhood is important and the Sheriff’s Office is always concerned for the safety and well-being of every neighborhood and each citizen.” He encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the tip line at 209 754-6870.