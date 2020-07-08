Tuolumne Adds An Additional Positive Coronavirus Case

Tuolumne County Public Health Department View Photos

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Health officials released the Wednesday Coronavirus testing update. There was one new case identified today. According to Tuolumne County Public health the individual is currently isolating at home and is not associated with any of the current case clusters. No additional information about previous cases has been released yet.

Total tested* 6,219, total Tuolumne residents positive 58, hospitalized 0, in isolation 33, total recovered 25. One non-resident was identified as positive and will be added to the count of the county the person resides in at a later time.

Active** Coronavirus cases by county (as of 7/8/20 3:00 PM)

Alpine – 1, Amador – 14, Calaveras – 42 as detailed here, Mariposa – 8, Madera – 395, Merced – 913, Mono – 10, San Joaquin – 2,198, Stanislaus – 419, Tuolumne – 33.

**Active cases as reported by the county or recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases or for Merced, Mono and San Joaquin Counties a rolling 14-day total.

* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here.

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

4 new cases were identified in Tuolumne County yesterday. We are working on building a report that will include more demographic and status information. All new cases are currently isolating at home. At this time, it does not appear that any of the new cases are associated with any existing clusters. 5 cases were moved from isolation to recovered. Two non-resident cases have been assigned to their county of residence.

A GIS dashboard has been deployed and is embedded on our County website and the COVID-19 portal.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community