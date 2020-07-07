Calaveras Health Officials Report 61 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

CC Public Health COVID-19 by district July 7 2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – There are now 61 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Calaveras County.

As reported here, last Thursday, just ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend, local public health officials reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Tuesday’s report is the first since then. To view how the cases are spread across the county by district, click into the image box for an infographic.

“As we continue to receive reports and learn about more cases, it is more important than ever for the public to avoid group activities and gatherings that can spread COVID19 infection,” says County Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita. “We are seeing community spread, which means that the source of infection is unknown. It is best to act as if everyone you come in contact with has COVID-19.”

He adds, “What we do now affects real people in our community whether we know that or not. We all share a collective responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent a surge of COVID-19 in our community.”

Public Health staff is investigating the new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals and those with close contact may be contacted by the health department, which will assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.

To date, 19 of the county cases have recovered and 42 remain active. There are not yet any related deaths.