Fire Damages Angels Camp Preschool

Angels Camp, CA — There was an early morning fire that caused major damage to the Angels Camp Structured Preschool building located near Mark Twain Elementary School.

It is in the 500 block of Stanislaus Street in the City of Angels Camp.

The Calaveras Office Education states, “The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Our goal is to provide a clean and safe environment for our staff and students. We are already working on an alternative site to continue to serve our families. Students are currently on summer break and no staff was on-site at the time, and everyone is safe. Parents have been notified. We are thankful that no one was hurt.”

Numerous firefighters from various agencies were dispatched to the incident during the early morning hours. It was reported at around 12:20am and contained by 2:39am. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.