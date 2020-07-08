Sonora Area Foundation Adds Three New Board Members

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Area Foundation has expanded its board of directors to 12 with the addition of three new members.

They include Vicki Albrecht, Clark Segerstrom and Marianne Wright. Albrecht and Wright are new to the board, while Segerstrom had previously served from 2003-2015. You can click on “view photos” to see their individual biographies.

The other board members include President Carey Haughy, Vice President Tracy Russell, Secretary Dana Mayo, Treasurer Derek Maxson and Directors Gary Dambacher, Pete Kerns, Mark Kraft, Bob Ozbirn and William Polley.

The Sonora Area Foundation, a non-profit organization, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Its mission is to strengthen the community through assisting donors, making grants and providing leadership.