Calaveras Awaiting State Guidance On Youth Sports

San Andreas, CA — The five school superintendents in Calaveras County have released a joint letter to clarify how decisions will be made regarding the upcoming sports seasons during the time of COVID-19.

The California Interscholastic Foundation (CIF) is planning to release guidelines on July 20 about how, and whether, fall high school sports can move forward. However, the school superintendents clarify that those recommendations must be aligned with the California Department of Public Health.

You can read the letter signed by the five superintendents below:

The Superintendents of Calaveras County would like to address youth sports under COVID-19.

We understand the value and importance of youth sports to our students, families, and the community. Many of you have been asking for youth sports to return. Currently, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has not issued guidance on this topic and has advised local public health departments that they did not have the authority to grant permission for those activities. If local permission had been granted, then it would have to be rescinded.

Many are also aware that the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) indicated they plan on releasing their guidance around July 20, 2020. We are hopeful that CIF is working closely with CDPH for the benefit of our students. CIF guidelines will not supersede those from CDPH. If CDPH has not issued guidance by the time CIF issues theirs, we will remain in a holding pattern.

In alignment with the CDPH and our insurance carriers, we are not able to provide youth sports practices, conditioning, use of facilities, or other activities at this time. Our schools and districts stand ready to resume youth sports under the CDPH guidelines if at all possible.

Sincerely,

-Mike Chimente, Bret Harte Union High School District

-Scott Nanik, Calaveras County Office of Education

-Mark Campbell, Calaveras Unified School District

-Paula Wyant, Mark Twain Union Elementary School District

-Jim Frost, Vallecito Union School District