$250,000 Bail For Worker Arrested At Columbia Air Attack Base

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – A man at Columbia Air Attack Base has been arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a minor.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office booking report, 35-year-old Eric Wayne Ray, listed as having a Sonora address at Airport Unit 60, was arrested Monday afternoon at the base and booked into Tuolumne County Jail with a $250,000 bail. His occupation listed on the booking report is a chemical mixer for the base. According to CAL Fire officials, the suspect is not a CAL Fire employee but a contractor.

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to Tuolumne County sheriff’s officials Tuesday morning for more details. However, due to the sensitive nature of the case they say they are awaiting information from their investigations division. According to the booking report, Ray was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Monday with listed charges of aggravated sexual assault of a minor by force or fear; continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14; sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years or younger; and lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old with force.