Angels City Council Tackle Full Plate Tuesday

Angels Camp City Hall View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – Several public hearings, a presentation about cycling tourism and plans to approve a contract to operate and maintain Angels Camp Museum are on this week’s city council agenda.

According to the meeting documents, the public hearings include discussion of potential programs to include in a community development block grant (CDBG) application for coronavirus aid, relief, and security; introduction of an ordinance to establish and clarify the positions of City Clerk and Treasurer as appointed not elected ones.

Among the regular agenda items listed is a presentation by Rob Williams of the California Bicycle Coalition on its Cycling Tourism Survey; approval of a Cal-Waste Recovery Systems rate adjustment in accordance with its contract; and approval of a five-year contract with the Calaveras Visitors Bureau for operations and maintenance of the Angels Camp Museum for an amount not to exceed $50,000 per year.

Under correspondence, the board plans to share a communication confirming a State Parks and Recreation per capita funding grant to the city for nearly $178,000.

Tuesday’s meeting, being held virtually, begins at 6 p.m. and is publicly accessible via a Meet Google link here and by calling 1-657-845-2546 using the PIN: 338-576-372#.