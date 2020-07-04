Head To The Fishing Hole This 4th, It’s Free

Sonora, CA – With limited places to go this Fourth of July due to COVID-19 restrictions, one place still open is area lakes for fishing – and it’s free.

Today is the first of two “Free Fishing Days” in California. The special days occur every year around the July 4th and Labor Day weekends. The latter is set for Saturday, Sept. 5th.

“In these challenging times, many Californians have discovered that fishing is a great outlet for physical and mental health,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham. “Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for Californians to give fishing a try and perhaps discover a new passion that offers a lifetime of learning, adventure and memorable experiences in the outdoors.”

Earlier this year, coronavirus pushed back the start of ocean salmon seasons and the general trout opener, but now the fishing season is in full swing across the state. To fish the rest of the year, a license is required and available for purchase online through the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website. All fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours, and stream closures remain in effect on Free Fishing Days.

State fish and wildlife officials also remind those heading out to fish to abide by all state and local COVID-19 guidelines regarding non-essential travel and physical distancing. Anglers also are advised to check with local authorities on the status of access points as site closures and access restrictions may exist and may change daily.