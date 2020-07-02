Update: Conestoga Fire Ignites In Copperopolis

Update at 4:50 p.m.: CAL Fire officials say the forward rate has been stopped on the now eight-and-a-half-acre Conestoga Fire.

Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio shares there are no mandatory evacuations at this time. “We are just advising people,” he notes.

Original Post at 4:18 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Columbia air and ground resources are working to extinguish a three-acre fire in Copperopolis threatening structures.

Located in the 3200-block of Conestoga Trail, the incident is being called the Conestoga Fire. According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, the rate of spread is described as moderate and there is no containment yet. We will provide more information as it comes into the News Center.