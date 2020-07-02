Calaveras Education Officials Receive Pallets Of PPE

PPE received at CC BOE July 2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Signs of COVID-19 related preparations for the next school year were evident this week at one county education office as a bulk delivery of masks, thermometers, and hand sanitizer arrived.

The California Department of Public Health (CDHP) and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES), which has allocated personal protective equipment (PPE) to be distributed at no cost to schools through county offices of education, has been busily shipping supplies, some by the pallet.

This week, Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) officials have shared a photo of the shipments it has recently received for use in the school year ahead at county public schools.

Among the inventory received in-house were 960 N95 masks for school medical staff, 6,500 adult cloth masks, 8,000 adult surgical masks, 1,200 face shields, 100 thermometers, and 5,568 bottles of hand sanitizer. Officials add they are still awaiting delivery of 16,000 child-sized cloth and surgical masks.

Such supplies will help school districts comply with state and locally set guidelines developed by education and public health officials. While plans for in-person and remote learning remain fluid and will evolve depending on the number of local COVID-19 cases, classroom scenarios include small, consistent groupings with minimized movement and maximized spaces between seating and desks, wearing of face masks, the avoidance of large gatherings, and limits on nonessential campus visitors.