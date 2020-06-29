Sunny
Sonora Committee To Review Projects

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora City Hall

Sonora, CA — The City of Sonora’s Parks, Recreation and Beautification Committee will review a couple of projects at a meeting coming up next week.

The first is to consider the approval of the preliminary landscape plans for a proposed office building at 852 Mono Way. The project proponent is Corner Gas/Ken Keagy.

The second is a landscaping plan for the new Bank of Stockton that is planned at 549 South Washington Street.

The meeting will be held at 2pm on July 8th. Due to COVID-19 concerns, it will be conducted online. Click here for a link.

You can also dial in using your phone: (Toll Free): 1-866-899-4679. Access Code: 838-606-261

To view the agenda, click here.

