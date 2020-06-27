Sunny
Fire Reported In San Andreas Area

By Tracey Petersen
CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base

Jesus Maria, CA — A fire has been reported in Calaveras County, so, if you heard Columbia aircraft flying overhead, they and grounds crews are head to the area. CAL Fire relays the fire was reported along Doster Road near Hawver Road, between San Andreas and the Jesus Maria area. There are reports of a medium grayish-white column of smoke rising into the sky, but currently, there are no other details. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.

Doster Road near Hawver Road in Calaveras County

Doster Road near Hawver Road in Calaveras County 38.248174, -120.646143 (Directions)

  Fire Alert