Columbia Aircraft Headed To A Second Fire In Calaveras County

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Glenco, CA — CAL Fire is reporting that Columbia aircraft have been called off the Doster Incident, which broke out along Doster Road near Hawver Road, between San Andreas and the Jesus Maria area, which crews are getting a handle on and is four acres in size.

The aircraft are heading to a grass fire in the Glenco area, off Highway 26. The blaze is reported in the 1040 block of Royal Lane. There are no further details on the blaze at this time. An update will be provided as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.