Air, Ground Resources Heading To Funck Fire Off Hwy 4

By Tori James
Update at 12:26 p.m.: CAL Fire officials report the Funck fire, which ignited in the grass off Highway 4 near Farmington has been contained.

The incident, which was reported around noon, was confined to a ten-foot by ten-foot spot. The location was in the vicinity of South Waverly and East Funck roads. The cause is still under investigation.

Original Post 12:17 p.m. San Andreas, CA — Columbia aircraft are among the responding units to a fire reported right around noon in vegetation off Highway 4 near Farmington.

The incident is described as being in the vicinity of South Waverly Road and East Funck Road and was dubbed the Funck incident. It was reported right around noon.

We will provide more details as they come into the NewsCenter.

Hwy 4 near South Waverly and E Funck roads, Farmington

