Under welfare reform, American Indian tribes have the option to run Temporary Assistance for Needy Family (TANF) programs either alone or as part of a consortium of other tribes rather than receiving benefits and services from state TANF programs.

Cynthia Reyes, Cultural Wellness Coordinator of the Tuolumne Me Wuk Tribal TANF program, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Because of the difficult economic circumstances on reservations, the law gives tribal TANF programs molre flexibility to design their programs than it gives to states.

On December 2015, Tuolumne Me-Wuk was awarded funding to administer and operate their own TANF program to serve the Calaveras, Stanislaus and Tuolumne County Native Americans/Alaska Native populations.

According to Reyes, “We are mandated to promote/provide the following four purposes of TANF:

1) Provide Assistance to needy families so the children may be cares for in their own homes or in the homes of relatives.

2) End dependency of needy parents on governmental benefits by promoting job preparation, work a marriage.

3) Prevent and reduce out of wedlock pregnancies.

4) Encourage the formation and maintenance of two parent families.

We accomplish the above with the following committed staffing:

1) Family Advocates.

2) Cultural Wellness.

3) Career Development Center.

Our Mission Statement is to promote and cultivate self-sufficiency, by educating our clients through cultural and economic relevancies.”

Through the Cultural Wellness program, there are cultural activities, youth activities and family education.

This includes a summer camp that will take place July 31st, August 1st and 2nd. The deadline to sign up is Tuesday June 30th.

There will be numerous events in each of the three counties from July 2020 through November 2020.

If you would like more information, please contact the mainline toll free telephone number at (844) 303-8263.

