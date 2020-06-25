Law Enforcement Appreciation Demonstration At Courthouse Park

Courthouse Park In Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend there will be a gathering at Courthouse Park in Sonora designed to offer thanks and support to local law enforcement.

One of the organizers, Destanie Smith, says, “We are very blessed in our community to have the officers we do, as we have seen the turmoil in other states.”

She stresses that this is not a stance against the Black Lives Matter movement, but just a way to acknowledge local officers and show that they are appreciated in the community. She adds that many people who have taken part in the recent Black Lives Matter protests are also planning to be on hand to support this coming Saturday’s event.

It will begin at 10am that day in downtown Sonora. Smith encourages people to make signs and wear blue in support of law enforcement.