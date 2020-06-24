Two Flown To Trauma Centers After Corvette Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A driver and his passenger, a local woman, were flown to trauma centers following a late-night DUI-related crash.

CHP San Andreas Unit officials report that last night just before 10 p.m., 34-year-old Brandon Maggard of Rio Linda was headed west on Highway 26 east of Quail Oaks Road in his 1990 Chevy Corvette when he failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected, and lost control of the car.

Just before the vehicle overturned onto its roof in a grass field, both he and his passenger, 32-year-old Katie Thompson of Valley Springs were ejected. Neither were wearing seatbelts and suffered major injuries.

Maggard was subsequently arrested for DUI and flown to Kaiser South Sacramento. Thompson was life-flighted to Modesto Memorial.