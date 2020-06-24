Mother Lode Job Training Receives $885,000 In COVID-19 Grants

Mother Lode Job Training Unemployment Stats View Photo

Sonora, CA — Funding has been awarded locally to help residents impacted economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mother Lode Job Training has received $885,000 in grant money to support workers affected by job loss or reduced hours.

$735,000 will be used to provide training, strategic employment and support services to help workers speed up the process of re-employment. Services include referrals to local employers who are hiring, job readiness workshops, personal assistance career planning, and training support services.

$150,000 will help people laid off or who are dealing with reduced hours. Eligible participants may get up to $800 to help with basic needs like childcare, transportation, housing and utility assistance. Qualifying applicants will need to gather documents supporting their needs, like a housing agreement, car loan, utility bill, childcare receipt, driver’s license, social security card and a last pay stub or unemployment statement.

The grant money was awarded from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and is administered by the EDD and California Labor and Workforce Development Agency.

Dave Thoeny, Mother Lode Job Training Executive Director, says, “Getting back to work in a safe way is a critical part of rebuilding our economy. These grants will help workers and families in the Mother Lode who have been struggling financially due to COVID-19 get back on their feet.”

For more information, contact Mother Lode Job Training at 209-588-1150 or click here to view eligibility requirements. Pre-application instructions can be found here.