Two Busted After Probation Sweep Uncovers Drugs For Sale, Ammo

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Fresh felony charges for a male and female resulted from a probation search at a Calaveras residence.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark, deputies, and probations officers arrived recently during the afternoon at an address on Baldwin Street in Valley Springs to conduct a search for the assurance that the occupants were adhering to the terms of their probation.

However, during their activities, deputies located multiple bags of methamphetamine portioned out for street sales, 9mm ammunition, and a syringe and glass pipes commonly used to smoke meth.

Christopher Paul Bates, 52, and Samantha Jefferson, 42, both of Valley Springs, were arrested and booked at Calaveras County Jail for possession of narcotics and a controlled substance for sale, being prohibited persons in possession of ammunition along with misdemeanor charges of possessing burglary tools and unlawful paraphernalia.

Stark adds that both were released per the Judicial Council’s emergency COVID-19 “zero-bail” order, which remains in effect until Friday.