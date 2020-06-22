Sunny
Update: Columbia Aircraft Heading To Fire Near Knights Ferry

By Tori James
Update at 12:53 p.m.: CAL Fire officials say a fire near Knights Ferry and La Grange is burning in about five acres of vegetation.

The spread is reported to be slow. Columbia aircraft have been released from the incident, which is located in the 14900-block of Warnerville Road near Crabtree Road.

Original Post at 12:47 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Columbia air resources are among responders to a vegetation fire between Knights Ferry and La Grange.

The location is described as in the 14900-block of Warnerville Road near Crabtree Road.

We’ll provide more information as it comes into the NewsCenter.

Warnerville Road near Crabtree Road

