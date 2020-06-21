Tuolumne County Reports 11th COVID-19 Case

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

Sonora, CA — A 29-year-old man is the latest to test positive for coronavirus in Tuolumne County.

The public health department reports that the test was conducted at Adventist Health Sonora, and the man is “isolating at home.” The health department reports that the latest positive test is connected to case number 10, which was a 70-year-old Tuolumne County woman we reported about earlier today.

The health department adds, “It is important to follow Public Health recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID19. This includes: avoiding gatherings with anyone outside of your household, wearing a face covering, and practicing physical distancing.”