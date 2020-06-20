Tuolumne County Records New Case of COVID-19

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health Department is reporting a tenth positive case of coronavirus.

Health officials were notified last (Friday) night of a case involving a 70-year old Tuolumne County woman. She tested positive at Adventist Health Sonora. Health officials say a second lab test to be run by a state public health laboratory to confirm the results. Currently, she is isolating at home. A trace contact investigation is underway.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, health officials recommendations the public avoiding gatherings with anyone outside of their household, wear a face covering and practicing physical distancing of six feet or more. As for those who should get tested they offer these guidelines:

Those who work with the public and/or work in an essential critical infrastructure job (test every 14-28 days)

Those who have participated in gatherings with people outside of their household, including those which are constitutionally protected, such as places of worship or protests (test 3-5 days after the gathering)

Those who have traveled outside the county (test 3-5 days after travel)

Free testing is available at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp, off Highway 49. Walk-ins are accepted, but making an appointment is encouraged, click here.