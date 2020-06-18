Newsom Reacts To Supreme Courts DACA Ruling

Governor Gavin Newsom View Photo

Sacramento, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom reacts to today’s Supreme Court decision that blocks the Trump administration’s efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA.

In a 5 to 4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts the swing vote, the court ruled the administration’s decision to unwind the program was “arbitrary and capricious” under the Administrative Procedure Act. In a written statement, Governor Gavin Newsom had this reaction to the ruling,

“Today’s decision is an important victory, for now, for the hundreds of thousands of Dreamers — including over 200,000 Californians — who contribute deeply to their communities each day. They are our neighbors, our coworkers and our friends, and in California, we will continue to have their backs,” stated Newsom.

President Donald Trump shortly after the ruling came down tweeted, “These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!” It was followed two minutes later with another stating “Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?”

Known as Dreamers, DACA has allowed nearly 800,000 young people, to avoid deportation and remain in the U.S. Newsom insists that the issue needs to be resolved once and for all.

“We need a permanent solution for undocumented Californians and acknowledge that a pathway to citizenship is not enough,” argues Newsom. “This moment reminds us we are confronting the systemic injustice and racism that exists within our nation and institutions. We will fight for everyone to be treated with dignity and respect.”

The DACA decision was written by Chief Justice Roberts who joined the four liberal justices on the high court.