June Roadwork On Local Highways This Week

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties and as detailed here flaggers will be in place for the next three weeks while county guardrail work is done on seven roadways. The roads impacted are O’Byrnes Ferry Road, Old Priest Grade, Rawhide Road, Parrotts Ferry Road, Little Fuller Road, Twain Harte Drive, and Dodge Ridge Road. Expect ten-minute delays.

Utility work on Highway 4 between Lashkoff Place and Moran Road will limit traffic to one-way and delay traffic ten minutes. The work is scheduled between 6 AM and 6 PM Monday through Friday. From one-mile east of the Stanislaus/Calaveras County Line on Highway 4 to Highway 49 pavement road striping will close one of the two lanes. The work is scheduled Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 AM to 4 PM.



On Highways 26 in Calaveras from one-third mile west of Centennial Mine Road to one-quarter mile east of Centennial Mine Road utility work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled from 7 AM to 5 PM.

From the Stanislaus/Calaveras County Line on Highway 12 to Evans Road/West Old Highway traffic will be limited to one-lane for tree work. The work is scheduled between 9 AM and 3 PM Monday through Saturday, June 27th. Also on Highway 12 from the Stanislaus/Calaveras County Line to Saw Mill Street on Thursday only one-way traffic control will allow crews to do pavement work. The work is scheduled from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 49 from Dogtown Road to North Baker Street, one-way traffic control for utility work is expected to cause 10-minute delays. The work is planned for Wednesday from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 49 at Woods Creek intermittent one-way traffic control for bridge work is expected to cause 10-minute delays. The work is planned to begin at night from 8 PM to 6 AM Monday through Friday. Other night bridge work on Highway 108 at Peaceful Oak Road will be those same hours Monday through Friday. Work on Highway 108 at the Stanislaus River Bridge will begin at 6 AM and go until 6 PM Monday through Friday.



On Highway 120 paving work from Ferretti Road to the West Yosemite Park Boundary limiting traffic to one-way Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

From the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County Line to Highway 49 in Coulterville on Highway 132 tree work may delay traffic. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.