Short Delays On Several Tuolumne County Roads This Month

Flaggers dircecting traffic View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Flaggers will be in place for the next three weeks while guardrail works is completed on seven roadways including some thoroughfares in Tuolumne County.

The roads impacted are O’Byrnes Ferry Road, Old Priest Grade, Rawhide Road, Parrotts Ferry Road, Little Fuller Road, Twain Harte Drive, and Dodge Ridge Road. Commuters can expect short delays up to ten minutes on these roadways during the daytime on weekdays, according to county road officials. The guardrail replacement will begin on Monday, June 8, and run through Friday, June 26.

Midstate Barrier, Inc. out of Stockton has been contracted by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors to complete the “Guardrail Upgrade Project” that involves replacing segments of guardrail at these various locations throughout the county’s road network.

Drivers are asked to be aware and obey all construction signage and traffic control personnel. Travelers are also asked to slow down and use caution and traffic control personnel in the construction zones.