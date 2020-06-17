Good2Go Tuolumne Debuts With Free COVID-19 Resources for Businesses

Good2Go Tuolumne logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Businesses working to maintain COVID-19 compliant operations that meet federal, state, and local guidelines have a new free tool to tap.

The Good2Go Tuolumne Project, a partnership between more than 20 local and community business leaders, Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center, and Modesto-based Opportunity Stanislaus, has developed an online program and a CDC and state-approved safety training module that takes only 30 minutes to complete.

The County Public Health-approved safety training program is described as clear, concise, and focused specifically on the needs of local businesses and residents, providing training as well as marketing tools to help recover. These include materials such as signage and information about best practices that are provided via a downloadable guidebook.

Companies that complete the training program receive completion certificates and Good2Go Tuolumne decals to display, indicating they practice state and CDC-approved protocols to protect customers and employees in ways that reduce risk of COVID-19 exposure.

A free webinar hosted by the county and partnering entities is scheduled for Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. For details and to sign up, click here.