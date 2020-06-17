Red Flag Warning For Tuolumne & Calaveras Counties

A Red Flag Warning is now in effect until 8 PM tonight for both Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

According to the National Weather Service, the Warning area also covers the Northern San Joaquin Valley.

Building high pressure will bring gusty north to easterly winds through early Thursday afternoon.

Winds of ten to twenty-five mph are expected with gusts up to thirty-five mph.

Daytime humidity will be low with minimum humidities ranging from eight to fifteen percent. Poor overnight recoveries will range from thirty to fifty percent.

The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions.

Any grass fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Lighter wind is expected by Thursday afternoon, but daytime relative humidities will remain low into the weekend.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.